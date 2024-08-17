Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder is a target for the Red Devils and a report from HITC claims that the player’s representatives are confident of getting the deal done.

The 23-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he was not a key player for PSG last season. A move to Manchester United would be ideal for him.

Manchester United need a quality defensive midfielder who can break up opposition attacks and protect the central defence. They have looked vulnerable defensively last season and they conceded 58 goals in the league. Manchester United will be hoping to match up to the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal. They will look to compete for major trophies and they cannot do so with a fragile defensive unit.

Manuel Ugarte would be a quality addition

Ugarte will certainly add physicality and defensive steel to the side. The 23-year-old was highly rated across Europe during his time at Sporting CP. He could be the ideal long-term replacement for Casemiro as well. The Brazilian international has not been at his best over the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, the report from HITC claims that Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes is currently working on a deal for the Uruguayan midfielder, and it will be interesting to see if all parties can finalise an agreement soon.

PSG will be open to selling the player for the right price and Manchester United will have to submit a lucrative proposal for him. The 23-year-old certainly has potential to justify the investment in the coming seasons. Moving to Old Trafford will be a major step up in his career and the midfielder will look to prove himself in English football.