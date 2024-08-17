Mikel Arteta has given his verdict on Arsenal’s striker situation following Saturday’s 2-0 win over Wolves.

The Gunners made the perfect start to the 2024/25 season, with goals either side of half-time from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka giving them a comfortable victory at the Emirates.

However, questions remain regarding their strength and depth at the No.9 position.

Last season, winger Saka and converted midfielder Havertz were Arsenal’s top Premier League goalscorers with 16 and 13 strikes, respectively.

However, their out-and-out centre-forwards Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah managed just nine goals combined.

That has led to speculation that the Gunners will make a move for a new striker this summer, with Sporting CP phenom Viktor Gyokeres a name regularly linked.

Arteta addresses Arsenal striker situation

Arteta was asked whether or not he’s targeting a new striker in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

However, the Spaniard appeared to play things down, asking fans and pundits to ‘trust’ in the players already at his disposal.

“I have faith in [Havertz], we have faith in [Gabriel Jesus],” Arteta told talkSPORT after the win over Wolves.

“Leandro Trossard] has played in that position.

“So we have different qualities in there and the best thing we can do is trust the players that we have and try improve them.

“They are so good and so willing and that’s what we focus on.”

Next up for Arsenal is a trip to Aston Villa next Saturday.