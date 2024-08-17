Liverpool made a winning start to the Arne Slot era with a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Two goals in the space of five second-half minutes from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah settled the tie at Portman Road, with Slot becoming the first Liverpool manager to win his first league game in charge since Gerard Houlier and Roy Evans’ co-managerial reign in 1998.

But that wasn’t the only achievement someone in Liverpool red unlocked on Saturday afternoon.

Salah’s 65th-minute strike, set up by Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, was his ninth scored on the opening day of a Premier League campaign.

That sees the Egyptian out in front as the record-holder for this particular metric after heading into Saturday level with Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney — legends of Newcastle, Chelsea and Man Utd, respectively — on eight.

In fact, as reported by Squawka, Salah — who also assisted Jota’s opener — has never failed to score or assist on the opening day of a Premier League campaign, with his record on this particular date now standing at nine goals and five assists.

Salah’s return of 18 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League last season would be seen by most other players as a great effort. However, by his own lofty standards, 2023/24 was an off-year.

But if Saturday’s haul at Portman Road is anything to go by, Premier League defenders are going to be losing plenty of sleep over the course of the coming year.