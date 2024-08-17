Newcastle identify 22-year-old attacker as top target, £30m would get deal done

Newcastle United want to sign the Chelsea winger Noni Madueke this summer.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea would be willing to sell the player for a fee of around £30 million and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to pay that kind of money for him. Chelsea signed the player from PSV Eindhoven for a fee of around £28.5 million. The winger has scored nine goals for Chelsea in 49 appearances in all competitions.

Madueke is a talented younger with a bright future and he could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and Newcastle will be able to provide him with that platform.

The report from Football Insider claims that Madueke is a top target for the club and Newcastle will look to sign him on loan with an obligation to buy. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to accept that offer.

Newcastle are reportedly looking to navigate their way through the PSR regulations and therefore they are not willing to stump up the cash for Madueke this summer. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out a deal that benefits them both.

Newcastle move would be ideal for Noni Madueke

Madueke will be looking to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football. If Chelsea cannot provide him with regular gametime, he should look to move on. The 22-year-old cannot afford to sit on the bench at a big club at this stage of his career.

He could complete the Newcastle attacking unit alongside Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon. He will add pace, flair and creativity from the flanks. Madueke has shown his quality in the Eredivisie and there is no doubt that he has the technical attributes to succeed in English football as well.