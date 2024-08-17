Negotiations ongoing as Newcastle get ready for Palace’s answer on fourth Marc Guehi bid

Crystal Palace and England centre-back, Marc Guehi, is clearly a man in demand, with Newcastle United having recently made a fourth bid for his services.

That’s come about because of the Eagles refusal to accept the first three bids put on the table by the Magpies, believed to be up to in the region of £60m.

Newcastle make fourth bid for Palace’s Marc Guehi

The South Londoners have held firm, perhaps with the knowledge that allowing Guehi to move so soon after losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, would give the wrong message to the Selhurst Park faithful.

That didn’t stop the North East giants returning with their fourth bid of £65m plus add-ons, per Sky Sports.

With one eye on staying on the right side of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, Newcastle are limited as to how much they can offer the South London side, bearing in mind Guehi’s salary demands too.

Clearly, that’s of no concern to Palace as Sky Sports also note that the club are set to turn down that fourth bid.

There are just under two weeks to go until the transfer window closes so there is time for a deal to be done, but it may well be that Eddie Howe now needs to consider the possibility of selling one of his first team stars in order to make room for a final push for Guehi.

From the player’s point of view, he’s maintained a dignified silence to this point, and perhaps it could be his own will to see any move go through that could be the tipping point in this particular transfer saga.