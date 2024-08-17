Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo was forced off just minutes into his side’s opening Premier League clash against Bournemouth with a horrific injury.

After a long summer break of international fixtures, the highly-anticipated Premier League season has finally kicked off with Manchester United’s Friday night win against Fulham the opening game of the new campaign.

Sides will be eager to start the season off fresh and on the right foot but unfortunately for Nottingham Forest and Nuno Espirito Santo, they have been dealt a major blow to a key player just minutes into their opening game.

Brazilian midfielder Danilo had a heavy collision with Antoine Semenyo in the middle of the pitch and has seemingly broken his leg upon impact with the ground.

The 23-year-old was pivotal for his side last season featuring in 29 games for Forest but he may be spending the rest of this campaign watching on from the sidelines.