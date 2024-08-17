Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix has agreed personal terms with Crystal Palace according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Palace are assessing their options in the market with the future of Marc Guehi still in doubt as Newcastle look to reach an agreement with the 24-year-old.

The Magpies have so far had four bids turned down for the England international and it remains to be seen what their next move will be.

Lacroix agrees personal terms with Palace

Whilst Guehi could remain at Selhurst Park the Eagles have identified Lacroix as a player they like, whilst the possibility of the two playing together can’t be completely ruled out.

It appears Palace are advancing on a deal and Plettenberg has reported that the club have agreed personal terms with the 24-year-old and he’s currently their top target at centre back.

He took to X.com and said:

“Crystal Palace, still pushing to sign Maxence #Lacroix! … and personal terms are agreed. Oliver Glasner really wants him as a possible replacement for Marc Guéhi or in addition. Understand the 24 y/o central defender from Wolfsburg is currently their top target for this position.

“More options behind Lacroix. One of them: Odilon Kossounou. Leverkusen informed that he’s on the list but currently not their priority. No agreement between Wolfsburg/Palace yet.”

??? Crystal Palace, still pushing to sign Maxence #Lacroix! … and personal terms are agreed. Oliver Glasner really wants him as a possible replacement for Marc Guéhi or in addition. Understand the 24 y/o central defender from Wolfsburg is currently their top target for… pic.twitter.com/wcwJt1fGOA — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 16, 2024

An agreement between the clubs hasn’t been reached yet, but it shouldn’t prove too difficult given Lacroix has just a year remaining on his current deal.

Glasner has previously worked with the Frenchman and the Austrian could prove to be a key factor in Palace getting any potential deal over the line.

Recent reports have also linked the Eagles with a move for Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, who’s thought to be valued at around £25m, although no serious inroads appear to have been made in regards to any deal.

Lacroix made 31 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring four goals as Wolfsburg finished 12th in the Bundesliga.