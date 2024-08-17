Medical passed: Leeds United hours from announcing yet another player exit

Leeds United are on the verge of confirming Georginio Rutter’s exit.

The former Hoffenheim striker has passed his medical with Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of a £40 million transfer.

Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg recently claimed the Leeds United forward will be unveiled as a new Seagull after successfully passing a medical and penning a long-term deal.

Georginio Rutter has signed for Brighton.

The Whites will receive a transfer fee worth just over £40 million after Fabian Hurzeler’s side triggered the 22-year-old’s minimum release clause.

Rutter’s exit marks Leeds’ 14th first-team departure this summer. The Frenchman’s £42.5 million sale will eclipse Archie Gray’s £30 million move to Spurs.

