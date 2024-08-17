Arsenal decide 31-year-old can run down contract before offloading to Saudi

Arsenal reportedly won’t offer Thomas Partey a contract extension.

The Ghana international is entering his final 12 months with the Gunners, and according to recent reports, is expected to leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

Since joining from Atletico Madrid four years ago, the 31-year-old has, at times, played an important role, but with injuries causing a string of setbacks, the African has struggled to put in a consistent run of games.

Thomas Partey expected to leave Arsenal next summer

Consequently, preparing to allow him to move on when his deal expires in just over 10 months, Arsenal, according to Football Transfers, will make this season the midfielder’s last at the Emirates.

Likely to pursue a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League — a popular destination for players in the twilight of their careers — Partey is primed to move to the Middle East next summer.

As for the Ghana international’s possible replacement, with Declan Rice Mikel Arteta’s preferred defensive midfielder, it goes without saying the England international will continue in his role.

However, Jorginho is approaching his 33rd birthday and could follow Partey out of the exit, meaning a new defensive midfielder could be top of Arteta’s shopping list next year.