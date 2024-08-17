The Dutch defender will no doubt be breathing a sigh of relief after his misplaced pass was snuffed out by Liverpool teammate Jarell Quansah.

Liverpool travel to newly promoted Ipswich Town for their opening game of the Premier League season as they look to challenge Manchester City and Arsenal for the league title.

Although the heavy favourites heading into the competition, the first game of the season against a newly promoted side away from home will always feel slightly unpredictable.

Arne Slot’s side almost got off to the worst possible start when defender Virgil van Dijk passed the ball straight to Omari Hutchinson but teammate Quansah blocked his shot on goal with a sensational block.