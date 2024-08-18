Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to West Ham and Saudi transfer links with Roma star

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided his latest information on the future of Roma striker Tammy Abraham amid links with both West Ham United and clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano discussed AC Milan’s recent interest in Abraham, which now seems to have cooled as they’ve moved on to other targets.

Meanwhile, it seems the West Ham and Saudi links have been slightly overplayed, with Romano suggesting nothing is looking particularly concrete or advanced with either of those potential transfer deals.

Abraham initially got off to a strong start when he first joined Roma, but it’s fair to say his form has gone downhill in more recent times, so it perhaps makes sense that they could let the former Chelsea man go.

Abraham transfer: Fabrizio Romano’s update on the Roma striker

“Tammy Abraham – Despite reports, I’m not aware of anything imminent now for Abraham. I don’t have confirmation on West Ham, for Saudi there are different movements now so it’s not something close or concrete,” Romano said.

“Abraham has been high on Milan’s list for weeks but they’ve many players and they decided to invest on different positions.”

All in all, it sounds like it might be tricky for Roma to find suitors for Abraham, but perhaps this will be one to watch in the final two weeks of the window as it’s hard to see him staying and playing regularly at the Stadio Olimpico.