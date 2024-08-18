Alex Moreno is pushing for a move away from Aston Villa before the end of the transfer window, according to reports.

The 31-year-old has been with Villa since joining from Real Betis in January 2023 for £13.3m (per Sky Sports), going on to make 48 appearances across all competitions while registering three goals and three assists.

However, Moreno saw his minutes reduce considerably last season, with just 11 of his 21 Premier League appearances coming from the start as Lucas Digne maintained his claim on the left-back spot.

The summer signing of Dutch star Ian Maatsen from Chelsea has pushed Moreno further down the pecking order, with the Spaniard not even making the matchday squad for Villa’s 2-1 win over West Ham to open their 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

Moreno pushing to leave Aston Villa

A report from Football Insider now states that Moreno is actively seeking an exit from Villa Park this summer.

It was originally thought that Digne would be moved on to clear the logjam at left-back but after the Frenchman started against West Ham, it’s become clear that Moreno is third choice.

Villa aren’t thought to be keen on selling Moreno, but may have little choice given the player’s current situation.

The Midlands club would certainly have no problem finding suitors for Moreno, who has 167 appearances under his belt in La Liga and Copa del Rey play combined, previously turning out for the likes of Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, Elche and Mallorca.