Unai Emery has insisted he wants to keep Jhon Duran at Aston Villa following the striker’s goalscoring heroics on Saturday.

Duran has been heavily linked with moves to Chelsea and West Ham over the summer but as of yet, remains a Villa player.

The Colombian did his chances of staying at the Midlands club no harm on Saturday, either, as he netted a 79th-minute winner against his potential suitors at the London Stadium.

Duran now has nine goals to his name in 50 appearances for Villa, but this is just his sixth strike in the Premier League.

West Ham are understood to maintain an interest in the striker, despite already signing Germany international Niclas Fullkrug this summer.

Emery determined to keep Duran at Aston Villa

Speaking after the match, Emery insisted he wants to keep Duran and believes he can grow to offer much more to Aston Villa in the future.

“We believe in him [Duran], his potential. Always we are open to work with him. Today he helped the team, today was fantastic. We prepared the plan to use both Watkins and Duran across 90 minutes and they did fantastic work,” Emery said of the 10-time Colombia international (via Sky Sports).

“Sometimes it’s difficult to accept some mistakes but in cases like that, very young player, very passionate… he wants to show how he is. He has a strong energy and is wishing to do everything. Sometimes he has to get balance in everything. I’m committed to get the best out of him as a player and person. I want him here. Nothing has changed. I want to keep him here.”