Euro giants ready to make significant efforts to land 25-year-old Liverpool mainstay

Liverpool FC
Spanish giants Barcelona are keen on signing the Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The defender has a contract with Liverpool until 2025 and Barcelona are hoping to sign him on a free transfer. However, they are not the only La Liga club king on the England international and they will face competition from bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League and he would be an exceptional acquisition for both clubs. Apart from his qualities as a defender, he is exceptional with the ball at his feet. The England international is certainly one of the best passers in world football right now and he could add a new dimension to the Barcelona and Real Madrid attack if he joins them.

According to a report from Fichajes, Barcelona are willing to make a significant effort in order to convince the player to join them. It remains to be seen whether Alexander-Arnold is ready to leave his boyhood club at the end of the season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold still hasn’t signed a new Liverpool contract

Can Liverpool agree a new deal with Trent Alexander-Arnold?

There have been rumours that Liverpool could look to agree on a new deal with him. The Reds will not want to lose him on a free transfer next summer. It would be a devastating blow for them. Liverpool are hoping to put together a formidable squad capable of winning major titles consistently and they cannot afford to lose their best players.

Alexander-Arnold has been an indispensable asset for them and Arne Slot will be desperate to keep him at the club for as long as possible. The 25-year-old defender is not just a quality player for the club, he is also one of the leaders in the dressing room and he is expected to captain the club in the near future.

