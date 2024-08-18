Discussions continue over transfer deal between Manchester City and Barcelona

Manchester City and Barcelona could still reach an agreement over Joao Cancelo, even if a deal is not done just yet, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Portugal international spent last season on loan at Barca but is currently back with Man City as his future still hasn’t been resolved.

Still, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that talks are ongoing over this potential deal, so we’ll have to see if something can be done soon.

There’s no issue with Cancelo himself as the 30-year-old is ready to make the move to the Nou Camp, while he’s also high on Barcelona’s list, so it certainly seems possible that we could see developments on this soon, even if it’s been dragging on a bit.

Cancelo transfer: Latest on Man City star’s possible move to Barcelona

“Discussions also continue over the possibility of bringing Joao Cancelo back to Barca. He’s high on their list and it will depend on Manchester City and Barca talks; not on the player as he’s clearly open to joining the club and returning in Spain. Talks will follow, so let’s see what happens,” Romano said.

Barcelona would surely do well to bring Cancelo back after the impact he had on loan there last season, but they’ve also had notable financial problems in recent years, so it seems sensible for them to be careful about making sure the deal is right for them and not too expensive.