Chelsea are working to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid and the Premier League side are now closing in on his capture.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea have offered €45 million for the Portuguese international attacker and Atletico Madrid are holding out for a fee of around €50 million. The two clubs are now working towards a compromise and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

The 24-year-old attacker was on loan at Barcelona last season and he scored 10 goals in all competitions. The attacker picked up six assists along the way as well.

He will look to sort out his long-term future this summer and focus on his football. He does not have a future at Atletico Madrid and Felix will want to leave the club permanently. Chelsea are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements, and the versatile would be the ideal acquisition for them.

Joao Felix would be a handy addition for Chelsea

The 24-year-old has the physical and technical attributes to establish himself as a key player in the Premier League. He has played for Chelsea in the past and he knows the club well. He should be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact.

Felix capable of slotting into multiple attacking roles, and his versatility will be an added bonus for Chelsea and Enzo Maresca.

Meanwhile, Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher will complete his move to Atletico Madrid as well. The midfielder is in the final year of contract with Chelsea and he has decided not to extend his deal. Atletico Madrid have already agreed on a deal to sign him and the move is expected to be made official as soon as the transfer of Felix is agreed between the two clubs.