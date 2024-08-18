Chelsea stars future hangs in the balance after shock Maresca decision

Raheem Sterling’s future at Stamford Bridge is reportedly uncertain after he was unexpectedly dropped from Chelsea’s squad.

Enzo Maresca will get his new career underway at Stamford Bridge after arriving from the Championship-winning Leicester City at the end of last season.

However, he faces a monumental task in his first game as he welcomes the reigning champions Manchester City to London in a fixture which was a 4-4 draw last season.

But there was some controversy when the squads were announced with England star Sterling completely left out of the matchday squad.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, it came as a surprise to the winger’s representatives, especially after Maresca’s comments in the build-up to the game.

Sterling’s representative then released a statement shortly after reaffirming his commitment to the club and expressing their desire for clarity around the situation.

A representative for Raheem Sterling has issued this statement after he was left out of Chelsea’s squad to face Man City. #BBCFootball #CHEMCI #PL pic.twitter.com/eukRKEKxh0 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 18, 2024

Chelsea’s starting line-up features Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson with new signing Pedro Neto on the bench.

With the addition of the Portuguese winger alongside Mykhailo Mudryk, Sterling will face stiff competition out on the left-hand side if he does remain at the London outfit.