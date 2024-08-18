Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 27-year-old is not a regular starter for the Premier League club and he is expected to move on in search of regular playing time. According to a report from The Times, the defender was left out of the squad to face Ipswich Town yesterday so that he could secure a move away from the club.

The report further states that Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Chelsea are keen on signing the defender. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with Liverpool in the remaining days of the transfer window.

Gomez has been an exceptional servant for Liverpool since joining the club. He has proven himself to be a reliable defender and his versatility will be an added bonus. The 27-year-old is capable of operating as a central defender, a defensive midfielder as well as a full-back on either flank. He could be the ideal utility man for clubs like Chelsea.

He has the experience of playing for a big club as well. He has won the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool.

Chelsea, Newcastle and Aston Villa want Joe Gomez

The Blues need defensive reinforcements and Gomez could prove to be a solid acquisition if they can promise him regular game time.

Newcastle will have to tighten up at the back as well. They have been trying to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, but the England international is likely to cost a substantial amount of money. It remains to be seen whether they decide to switch their attention towards the Liverpool defender who will be available for a more reasonable price.

As far as Aston Villa are concerned, they have secured Champions League qualification for the next season and they will be up against top class attackers in Europe. They need defensive stability and Gomez would be a superb acquisition for them.