Video: Chelsea fans will be furious with Nicolas Jackson's latest mistake

Man City took a 1-0 lead into the halftime break of their Premier League opener against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge but things could have been different had Nicolas Jackson been more aware. 

Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the match after 18 minutes with a world-class finish and it looked like the Premier League champions would kick on from there.

However, the scoreline remained 1-0 and with halftime on the horizon, Jackson had a chance to make it 1-1 when Cole Palmer had a shot at the City goal. The striker finished the rebound, however, the 23-year-old was asleep and wandered offside before the ball fell to him.

The mistake was an easily avoidable one and it is another that will have Chelsea fans pulling their hair out when it comes to the player.

Watch: Nicolas Jackson’s offside goal against Man City

