Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are finally nearing an agreement on the transfer deal involving Joao Felix and Conor Gallagher, according to Matteo Moretto.

Talks have been ongoing for weeks regarding a move that will see Gallagher move to the La Liga giants, with Felix returning to Chelsea having played 20 times there on loan during the 2022/23 season, scoring four times.

Gallagher even flew out to Madrid to complete a transfer last week, only for negotiations to stall, forcing the England international midfielder to fly back to London, where he has been training with Chelsea’s U21 team.

However, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid now seem to have made a breakthrough in negotiations.

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid finally nearing agreement

La Liga insider Moretto has revealed that the transfer between the two clubs is finally ‘close to its conclusion’.

“The Joao Felix-Conor Gallagher affair is close to its conclusion. Atletico Madrid and Chelsea, after an incredibly frosty and tense first phase, have resumed concrete conversations on the matter,” Moretto wrote for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

“Atletico really want Gallagher through the door, and the English footballer himself wants to continue his career in Madrid. He has spoken with manager Diego Simeone, and is excited about his new adventure.

“On the flip side, Felix has said yes to Chelsea and will lower his salary to return to England and the Premier League.

“The two clubs are outlining the structure of the deal, between a fixed fee and bonuses. Ultimately, Chelsea want to pay less than €45M as a fixed portion for the Portuguese playmaker, and are working towards a fee around €40m, plus bonuses. Gallagher’s valuation remains similar to what was previously agreed, that is, around €42M. The clubs are finalising the deal.”