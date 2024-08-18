Chelsea fans chant for unwanted man after Erling Haaland goal

Chelsea fans have been chanting Conor Gallagher’s name at Stamford Bridge as their side take on Manchester City.

Enzo Maresca now faces the unenviable task of kicking off his Chelsea career against reigning champions Manchester City as they both face off at Stamford Bridge.

Although it has been a relatively quiet transfer window so far, by the league’s lofty standards at least, Chelsea has still brought in several new faces with Kiernan Dewsbury Hall and Pedro Neto the most prominent of the group.

But the club could still do more business before the window slams shut, with midfielder Gallagher looking set to leave the club to join Atletico Madrid.

The England international was not included in the matchday squad to play against Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday and not even a half-hour into the contest, fans began chanting his name.

Romeo Lavia, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo made up Maresca’s midfield three with Raheem Sterling also controversially being left out of the squad.

It only took Erling Haaland 18 minutes to open the scoring and his account for the new Premier League season, powering his way into the area before dinking the ball into the far corner.