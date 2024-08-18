Cristiano Ronaldo’s angry reaction at Al Nassr teammates after Al Hilal punish sloppy defending

Cristiano Ronaldo was clearly not at all happy with his Al Nassr teammates after Al Hilal scored four quickfire goals against them to punish their sloppy defending.

Watch below as Ronaldo reacts to this blow, with the experienced Portugal international accusing some of his fellow players for sleeping at vital moments in the game…

Cristiano Ronaldo telling the Al-Nassr players they’re sleeping after Al-Hilal scored 4 goals in 17 minutes… ??pic.twitter.com/XznQ0Ug1UN — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) August 17, 2024

Ronaldo is known for being demanding and for not always taking losing well, and it would be interesting to know what his colleagues made of this.

While players obviously have a right to expect more from their teammates during a bad performance, this perhaps wasn’t the most helpful way for Ronaldo to express himself.

The 39-year-old has been a star performer for Al Nassr, while he has also of course had a legendary career at a number of top clubs in Europe, so he may feel that gives him some license to be a bit of a pain from time to time, as he knows all about what it takes to be a success at the very highest level.