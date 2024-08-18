Turkish giants Galatasaray are showing an interest in French midfielder Batista Mendy, according to reports.

Mendy currently turns out for Trabzonspor and made 38 appearances across all competitions to help them finish third in the Super Lig and finish runner-up to Bestikas in the Turkish Cup.

The 24-year-old — previously capped 24 times for France across various youth levels — joined Trabzonspor from Angers last summer, while he emerged at Nantes and clocked up 79 appearances in senior French football.

Mendy has impressed since joining Trabzonspor, so much so that Galatasaray are now lining up a bid to prise him away from their Turkish rivals, according to Foot Mercato (via Get Football News France).

Crystal Palace transfer news: Galatasaray interested in Eagles target

Galatasaray’s interest in Mendy will come as bad news for fans of Crystal Palace, who have been linked with the defensive midfielder in the past — including as recently as July by Turkish outlet Kuzey Ekspres.

Previous reports have consistently stated that Trabzonspor intend to keep hold of Mendy, who has already made five appearances across all competitions this season as the Black Sea Storm were eliminated from the Europa League — now facing a battle through UEFA Conference League qualifying.

Trabzonspor’s position is strengthened further by the fact that Mendy has three years left on his contract at Papara Park, meaning any potential suitor would have to fork out a substantial fee for a player worth €9.5m according to Transfermarkt.