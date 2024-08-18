Enzo Maresca has commented on his controversial decision to exclude Raheem Sterling from Chelsea’s matchday squad to face Manchester City on Sunday.

The Blues welcome Pep Guardiola’s side to Stamford Bridge in their opening contest of the new Premier League campaign as the Italian manager tries to get off to the perfect start in London.

Maresca has already made a big decision as he surprisingly dropped England international Sterling from the matchday squad much to the surprise of everybody and the player himself according to reports.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the wingers ‘ representatives claimed the decision caught them off guard and that they would try to clarify why it was made while emphasising Sterling’s commitment to the club.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash, the Chelsea boss revealed it was ‘just a technical decision’ with both Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku operating out wide.

🚨🔵 Enzo Maresca on Sterling out: “It’s just a technical decision, nothing else to say”. “Managers are paid to make decisions and sometimes players don’t like it”. pic.twitter.com/WzpiMYh8kH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2024

This fixture last season produced arguably the game of the season as both sides fought out a thrilling 4-4 draw which included some controversial decisions.

With the new addition of Pedro Neto to the squad, Maresca will have plenty of options to choose from in his frontline.