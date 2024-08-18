Erling Haaland hits back at Marc Cucurella after City win

Erling Haaland has replied to Marc Cucurella’s song about him after Manchester City’s win on Sunday.

The Premier League champions got their campaign off to a fantastic start on Sunday evening, beating the Blues 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

But the home side almost opened the scoring when Nicolas Jackson danced his way into the box but waited too long and released a tame shot which was blocked by the defender.

Haaland then made them pay soon after when he received the ball at the edge of the area and bulldozed his way past Cucurella before dispatching into the goal.

Former Chelsea man Mateo Kovacic then sealed the three points for the visitors late on, brushing past Enzo Fernandez and rifling the ball in off the post.

Speaking after the game, the Norwegian striker commented on Cucurella’s song that he debuted after Spain’s Euro 2024 win in the summer.

🔵 Erling Haaland tells @JanAageFjortoft: “Well, Cucurella is a funny man. Last season he asked for my shirt… and this summer he sings a song about me”. pic.twitter.com/uLJiOwB9Mw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2024

The song in question stated ‘Haaland trembles, Cucurella is coming…’ which began to do the rounds on social media throughout the summer and in the build-up to Sunday’s game.