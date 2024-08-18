Everton could be ‘saddest story of the season’, ex-player warns

Pat Nevin has warned that his former club Everton could become the ‘saddest story of the season’ following their opening weekend thrashing to Brighton.

The Toffees were thrashed 3-0 in the first game of their final season at Goodison Park and things could have been much worse with a fourth goal from Yasin Ayari only ruled out by VAR.

Everton were without key defender Jarrad Branthwaite — as well as James Garner and Seamus Coleman — through injury. But there have been plenty of efforts to strengthen Sean Dyche’s squad over the summer with the signings of Jake O’Brien, Iliman N’Diaye, Tim Iroegbunam and Jesper Lindstrom.

It’s been a tough few years for Everton, who have had to battle against relegation for three seasons running. Last season, they were plunged back into danger with an eight-point deduction before ultimately rallying to finish 15th and 14 points clear of the bottom three — a gap that would have been 12th and 22 points without the deduction.

Nevin ‘fearful’ for Everton

Everton’s opening day loss has fans even more worried than usual given this is their final season at Goodison Park.

At the very least, supporters expect their side to finish comfortably, while suffering relegation for the first time since 1951 would be no way to honour a stadium that has stood since 1892.

Former Everton winger Nevin is very concerned.

“The club I am truly fearful for is not a newly promoted side,” Nevin — who played 124 times for Everton between 1988 and 1992 — told BBC Radio 5 Live. “If I am brutally honest, my real concerns are for my old club Everton.

‌”This season the problems are bigger than leaving Goodison, losing more important players, the threat of another relegation battle if there are any injuries or any more draconian points deductions.

“‌No, it is the crushing debt and the inability to get a buyer that can pass muster and is considered trustworthy.

“‌Everton’s financial woes are not over. In fact they are as bad, if not worse, than they have ever been.

‌”If they cannot find a buyer, it could still be the biggest and saddest story of the coming season.”