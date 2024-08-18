Gary Neville has heard that England international is “going to Saudi Arabia” this summer

The future of Brentford star Ivan Toney remains up in the air with just two weeks remaining in the transfer window and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has heard that the England international is heading to Saudi Arabia this summer.

The striker is out of contract at the Gtech Stadium in 2025 and the Bees will want to sell the 28-year-old during the current transfer window as they will not want to lose their star man for free next year.

Toney was left out of the Brentford squad for their Premier League opener with Crystal Palace on Sunday and that is a major hint that the Englishman is on his way out of the London club.

Speaking about this news, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has said that he has heard that Toney is going to Saudi Arabia for the 2024/25 campaign and beyond, while also stating that it will be a shame to see the England international leave the Premier League.

“I’d love to see him stay in the Premier League but I’ve just been a little wardrobe [at Stamford Bridge] and I was told that maybe he is going to Saudi Arabia, which would be a shame for the Premier League as we’ve enjoyed watching him over the last few years,” the former Man United defender said on Sky Sports.

Arsenal and Chelsea to miss out on Brentford’s Ivan Toney

Toney has been linked to several Premier League clubs this summer with Arsenal and Chelsea strongly linked to the 28-year-old.

However, no club has made an official move for the Brentford star and with very little time remaining in the transfer window, it looks like the Bees have opted to sell their starman to Saudi Arabia.

The move seems like a strange one for the striker but with the money the Middle Eastern clubs have been offering players over the last year, it is also not a surprise to see the Englishman arrive at this outcome.