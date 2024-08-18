Liverpool have set an asking price in the region of €35-40m for defender Joe Gomez as he looks set for a possible exit from the club before the end of the summer transfer window.

Sources with a close understanding of Gomez’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that Newcastle, Aston Villa and Fulham are among the 27-year-old’s admirers, while Bayern Munich also showed an interest in him earlier in the summer.

Still, no offer has been made to Liverpool yet, with the Reds also likely to have potential buyers from the Saudi Pro League, though it’s not yet clear if Gomez himself would prefer to stay in the Premier League or one of Europe’s major leagues.

Gomez has not been as much of a regular for Liverpool in recent times, and it seems he’s not someone that new manager Arne Slot is looking to fight to keep hold of.

Gomez transfer: Will Liverpool find a buyer?

Gomez should surely be a tempting target for a number of big clubs, but it remains to be seen which of the likes of Newcastle and Villa will step up their interest in the England international.

LFC have decent depth at the back at the moment, but one imagines some fans might be concerned about losing Gomez as it would leave them vulnerable if they were to pick up a lot of injuries and suspensions.

Gomez is one of Liverpool’s longest serving players, having made the move to Anfield all the way back in 2015, but it could now be that his time at the club will be coming to an end.

Slot notably left Gomez out of his matchday squad for yesterday’s Premier League opener against Ipswich Town.

That seems a pretty clear signal that the Merseyside giants are open to letting Gomez go, so this looks clearly like one to watch for the final two weeks of the window.