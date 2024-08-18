Exclusive: Talks will continue over major Newcastle United transfer deal, says expert

Newcastle United have still not managed to reach an agreement over the potential transfer of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, but talks will continue, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, the transfer news expert provided his latest information on the Guehi saga, and what we can expect in terms of the England international possibly moving to Newcastle, or even potentially signing a new contract at Palace.

Newcastle have not yet been able to strike a deal for Guehi, so Romano says talks will now continue as the Magpies decide whether or not they can improve their offer and find a way to make it happen, while the 24-year-old could also land a new deal at Palace in case an exit starts to look off the cards.

Guehi has impressed a great deal at Selhurst Park and it would be intriguing to see him join this ambitious Newcastle project, though it’s also clear that Palace aren’t going to be pushed around here, and nor should they after they played some fantastic football under Oliver Glasner when he took over as manager last season.

Guehi transfer: Fabrizio Romano’s update on Newcastle saga

“There’s still no agreement between Newcastle and Crystal Palace over Marc Guehi, the reports are accurate,” Romano said.

“Newcastle still want to sign Guehi but there’s still no agreement and so this week talks will continue to understand if they can find a way or not.”

He added: “In case Guehi stays, Palace have prepared new deal proposal for him.”

Newcastle are a big club, so Guehi could do well to challenge himself by going there, but at the same time it could be a smart decision to stick with this Eagles project as they look like a club on the up.

CPFC will also surely desperately want to avoid losing another key player after the departure of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich earlier this summer, so that could mean it’s not worth Newcastle persisting with this one for too long.