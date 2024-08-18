Diego Simeone hints at Joao Felix future after Chelsea links

Diego Simeone’s latest comments about Joao Felix have cast doubt on the player’s potential transfer to Chelsea.

After an extended summer break, the Blues are set to get their Premier League campaign underway on Sunday evening when they welcome the current champions Manchester City to Stamford Bridge.

Despite a strong finish to the previous campaign, Chelsea fans will be waiting diligently to see if their side has settled and look like a Champions League qualification contender again.

Enzo Maresca has already brought some new faces to the club like Leicester City man Kiernan Dewsbury Hall and Portuguese winger Pedro Neto but their could still yet be more arrivals before the window slams shut.

The most recent rumour has been of a potential swap deal for Atletico Madrid’s Felix with Conor Gallagher joining the Spanish club in a cash-plus player agreement, which is getting close according to Ben Jacobs.

But the latest comments from the Portuguese forward’s manager, Simeone, have hinted that his future may remain in La Liga.

‘He is doing very well, as you can see,’ he said in his press conference via the Metro.

‘His behaviour is what is expected of any footballer at Atleti… commitment, training in the best way, ready for whatever is proposed to him and competing with team-mates.”

The 24-year-old spent a period of time on loan at the club in 2023 after arriving in the January window but failed to really establish himself in the first team.