“Not part of our plans” – Manager of European giants provides update on Chelsea target

Juventus manager Thiago Motta has confirmed that the situation of Chelsea target Federico Chiesa has not changed at the Italian giants as they look to part ways with the winger.

The Italy international has been with Juve since making the move from Fiorentina initially in 2020 and has gone on to feature in 131 matches for the Turin outfit, scoring 32 goals and assisting a further 23.

With an expiring contract in 2025, Juventus are desperate to sell the 26-year-old, and the Serie A club’s manager Motta has stated that the Italy star’s situation has not changed at the Allianz Stadium.

“Our position on Federico Chiesa hasn’t changed. He’s not part of our plans,” the Juve boss has said via Fabrizio Romano.

“We’ve talked. It’s a demonstration of the respect I have for everyone. Transparency, clarity, that’s the way I communicate with my players.”

Chiesa’s agent is actively seeking a new club for the winger but is yet to find a solution for his client with only two weeks remaining in the transfer window.

Is Chelsea a possibility for Juventus’ Federico Chiesa?

Several Serie A clubs have shown interest in Chiesa throughout the summer but it is Chelsea that have had concrete links.

According to Calciomercato, the Premier League club showed interest in the Italy star after being offered the winger, with Juventus proposing a swap deal involving Raheem Sterling. However, that suggestion never worked out as the Englishman’s wages were too much for the Turin side.

A deal was considered almost impossible as a result and with Pedro Neto arriving at Stamford Bridge from Wolves, the London club are now unlikely to add another winger to Enzo Maresca’s squad.

This leaves Chiesa’s future in limbo as his agent continues to try and find him a new home.