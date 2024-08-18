Fabrizio Romano confirms “serious possibility” of Arsenal star sealing transfer away following development yesterday

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there is a “serious possibility” for Jakub Kiwior to leave Arsenal before the end of the summer after he was left out of Mikel Arteta’s matchday squad yesterday.

The Poland international was not even on the bench for the Gunners as they beat Wolves 2-0 in their opening Premier League game of the season, with Arteta perhaps sending a signal that this is a player who no longer forms part of his first-team plans.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano provided some insight into Kiwior’s situation, saying there’s a major chance that the 24-year-old could be leaving the Emirates Stadium, even if there’s not currently anything concrete with any specific club.

Kiwior joined Arsenal from Spezia in January 2023, and Romano admits that it could be that we’ll see him return to Italy, as the player himself would seemingly welcome the chance to return to Serie A.

Kiwior transfer: What next for the Arsenal defender?

Although Kiwior has performed well when called upon by Arsenal, he’s rarely been an automatic starter, and it’s now even harder to see him getting many chances after the signing of Riccardo Calafiori, who, like Kiwior, can play both centre-back and left-back.

It’s not too surprising, therefore, to see Romano giving us the following update:

“There’s a serious possibility for Kiwior to leave but my sources guarantee to me that as of today, there are no concrete talks with any particular club,” Romano said.

“It’s not the case of one specific club already being in negotiations for Kiwior at this moment in time. My understanding, though, is that Kiwior would love to return to Italy.”

Arsenal could do with the squad depth that Kiwior provides, but at this point perhaps Arteta will feel he has decent enough cover after the addition of Calafiori, while Oleksandr Zinchenko has also had a very good pre-season, despite his dip in form at left-back at times last season.