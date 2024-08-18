Leeds United are set to lose Georginio Rutter to Brighton this summer and the Yorkshire club have their eyes set on a €10m replacement out of Sweden.

The Championship club have seen several of their best players from last season depart for Premier League clubs this summer with Rutter now set to follow Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville to the English top flight.

Brighton have activated the £40m release clause in the French forward’s contract and the 22-year-old will be a big miss at Elland Road.

Rutter featured in 51 games for Daniel Farke’s team during the 2023/24 campaign, producing eight goals and 16 assists across all competitions. Whoever comes in to replace the forward has big shoes to fill and Leeds have their eyes on the Swedish league.

According to Marc Mechenoua, Leeds are in talks with Swedish side Hammarby IF over a deal to sign their striker Jusef Erabi this summer but face competition from fellow Championship side Norwich City.

Discussions are ongoing over the 21-year-old and the clubs have been informed of the conditions of the deal and the player’s price tag. It will cost €10m to lure the Swedish talent away from his home nation, with this asking price unlikely to cause any problems.

Erabi is a highly-rated talent in Sweden and has scored seven times so far this season in the country’s top flight. The forward has been with Hammarby for his entire career and it looks like he could be about to secure a big move to England over the next two weeks.