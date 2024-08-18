Update given on Leeds PSR position following summer transfer activity

Leeds United are set to receive a huge boost to their PSR position following their summer transfer activity.

After failing to secure promotion back to the Premier League last season — losing 1-0 to Southampton in the Championship playoff final — the Whites were forced to sell a number of key players.

Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Glen Kamara have all been sold for substantial fees, alongside the likes of Luis Sinisterra, Marc Roca and Diego Llorente who spent the 2023/24 campaign away from the club on loan.

Further income will be generated with the imminent sale of Georginio Rutter to Brighton, while Wilfied Gnonto continues to be linked with a move away.

Leeds have so far been reserved in their own spending as well, with Joe Rodon and Jayden Bogle representing their only major outlays.

Leeds PSR situation secure, but at what cost?

The number of big names leaving Elland Road this summer has been a cause for concern for Leeds supporters, who are desperate to see their side secure a return to the Premier League.

However, according to finance expert Stefan Borson, it will work wonders for their financial position, with the Whites previously in real danger of running foul of PSR spending rules.

“I think they were quite close to breaching for last season, but Archie Gray fixed that,” Borson told Football Insider. “Clearly, with the sale of two or three players this season, they will be fine. They will make a big profit.

“We won’t know how close they were to breaching until we see their accounts.

“One thing that’s difficult to forecast for a team that’s been relegated is their wage bill.

“They would have taken action when they got relegated on that wage bill that was quite big in the Premier League, but we don’t know how many players had clauses or how those loans worked.

“We will have to see what their wage bill was last year to have a view on where they got to on PSR for 2023-24.

“But assuming that Archie Gray fixed that problem for them and, therefore, they went into this situation effectively at zero, you would think that they will be okay with the sales they have made.”

While their financial position now appears to be secure, it remains to be seen how Daniel Farke and Leeds will cope with the number of players who have left the club.

The early signs are not good, with the Whites drawing 3-3 and 0-0 in the Championship with Portsmouth and West Brom, respectively, while they were dumped out of the EFL Cup 3-0 by Middlesbrough.