Leicester City are reportedly facing two points deductions in one season as the Premier League push to hit them in the same way they did Everton last term.

The Foxes look to be in hot water for breaches of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, and it looks like they could face two separate points deductions this season, according to the Sun.

Needless to say, this is a huge worry for Leicester, who have only just been promoted from the Championship, and who then lost their manager Enzo Maresca to Chelsea, while star player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also made the move to Stamford Bridge.

New Leicester manager Steve Cooper faces a very difficult job keeping Leicester in the Premier League, and if the club do end up being docked a large number of points, then the task could become virtually impossible.

Everton managed to stay up last season despite initially getting deducted ten points, which was reduced to six on appeal, though they were then hit with a further two points taken off.

It will be interesting to see what kind of punishment Leicester are facing, but their fans must be dreading this worrying news, which comes before they’ve even kicked a ball in the new Premier League season.