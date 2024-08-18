Liverpool agree £30m deal in principle to land 21-cap international

Liverpool are looking to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia this summer and they have now agreed on a deal in principle to sign the goalkeeper.

The 21-cap Georgian international has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League and Liverpool are pushing to secure his services. According to a report from HITC, Liverpool have secured an agreement in principle that will see the La Liga goalkeeper join the club in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is reportedly a target for Saudi Arabian clubs and the Reds are planning ahead for his replacement. Mamardashvili has impressed in La Liga and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Liverpool.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper will certainly be excited to join a big club like Liverpool and he will be hoping to fight for major trophies with them in the coming seasons.

Giorgi Mamardashvili will join Liverpool in 2025

Meanwhile, the report claims that Mamardashvili will remain contracted to Valencia until next summer. Rules prohibit Liverpool from signing a player and loaning him out to a Premier League club in the same summer and therefore Valencia will send the player on loan to Bournemouth for this season.

The report further adds that Liverpool will pay £30 million for the goalkeeper and the Cherries will pay the remaining £4 million as a loan fee. It seems that all parties are happy with the deal and it will be interesting to see if it is made official soon.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper is likely to improve with coaching and experience, and it will be interesting to see if you can develop into a world class player like Alisson. The Brazilian has been exceptional since joining Liverpool and he’s undoubtedly the best goalkeeper in the league. Replacing him will be a massive challenge, but the Georgian international is certainly a talented player with huge potential.