Report reveals Liverpool change of plans as they look to strengthen key area

Liverpool are looking to improve their midfield unit this summer and they have been linked with a number of quality players.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi was a top target for the Premier League club, but the move fell through eventually. Now a report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool will wait until the January transfer window to bring in a quality midfielder.

Thiago Alcantara left the club earlier this summer upon the expiry of his contract and Liverpool need to replace him. In addition to that, they are lacking in depth when it comes to the defensive midfield department as well. They were expected to bring a central midfielder and a defensive midfielder this summer.

The fans will certainly be disappointed with the situation and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can cope until January without a quality midfielder. They are yet to bring in a single new signing this summer. The Reds were expected to be proactive in the transfer market after the departure of Jurgen Klopp and improve their squad adequately.

New manager Arne Slot is already under a lot of pressure to replace the Liverpool legend and he needs help in the transfer market with quality signings.

Liverpool need quality signings

Liverpool looked quite vulnerable defensively last season and they need to bring in a quality central defender as well. In addition to that, they need to invest in a reliable centre forward. Darwin Nunez missed plenty of big chances last season and Liverpool need a clinical finisher in their ranks.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Signing top quality players in January can be quite difficult. Most clubs will not want to lose key players midway through the season and therefore Liverpool’s decision to wait until January could backfire.