Video: Man City’s Erling Haaland produces world-class finish to kick start Premier League season

Erling Haaland is off the mark for the 2024/25 campaign as the Norwegian striker has opened the scoring against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge with a world-class finish.

The 24-year-old has been the Premier League’s top scorer for the previous two seasons and the Man City star has begun the defence of that title by scoring during the Manchester club’s opening game of the new term.

The goal came when a ball into the box from Jeremy Doku eventually fell to Haaland and the Norway international showed his strength before producing a world-class finish past Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea net.

Watch: Erling Haaland kicks off Man City’s Premier League title defence with a world-class finish against Chelsea

New season, same Haaland ???? Man City take the lead at the Bridge! ? pic.twitter.com/3JuafuhioS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 18, 2024