Man City ready to double wages of £220k-per-week talent to keep Real Madrid away

Man City are prepared to double the wages of key man Rodri with a new contract in an attempt to fight off Real Madrid and other interested parties.

The Spain international is regarded by many as the best number six in the world and the 28-year-old has been crucial to the success of Man City over the last few years, which can be summed up with one incredible stat.

The Spaniard went 74 games unbeaten with the Premier League champions until losing to Man United in the FA Cup Final at the end of last season.

From an international point of view, it was a magical summer for Rodri as the midfielder helped Spain win Euro 2024 and it has put the Man City star in prime position to win this year’s Ballon d’Or.

While away with his national team, the Spaniard admitted that some of the Real Madrid players launched a charm offensive to try and persuade him to move back to his home city during the tournament.

Although Rodri has three years remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, this will worry the Premier League champions, so they plan to do something about it.

Man City ready to double Rodri’s wages with new deal

In an attempt to fight off potential interest from Real Madrid or any other club, The Mirror reports that Man City are preparing to offer Rodri a new contract that will see his wages doubled.

The Spaniard currently earns £220k-per-week and doubling that would see the 28-year-old become the Manchester club’s highest-paid star, surpassing top-earners Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, which shows how much importance is being placed on the midfielder.

It remains to be seen if this contract is officially offered and if it is, then that will very likely see Rodri stay with the Premier League champions for a few more years.