Man United long-term admirers of 23-year-old Liverpool target, player open to the move

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The 23-year-old Georgian international has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, but Manchester United remain long-term admirers of the La Liga goalkeeper and they could look to hijack Liverpool’s move for him.

According to a report from the Mirror, they are waiting to get rid of Jadon Sancho this summer before they can bring in further additions. The 24-year-old England international does not have a future at Old Trafford and Manchester United are hoping to sell him so that they can raise funds for their own signings.

They will look to make a move for the La Liga goalkeeper if they can get rid of their players. The report further states that the 23-year-old is open to a move to Old Trafford.

Man United keen on Giorgi Mamardashvili

Manchester United have Andre Onana as their first-choice goalkeeper and the 23-year-old will be expected to compete with him for the starting spot if he joins the club.

It will be interesting to see which of the two English clubs manage to get the deal done. The goalkeeper is reportedly valued at £34 million by Valencia. The Spanish outfit will be looking to recoup as much as possible for him. He is highly rated in Spanish football and he has a bright future ahead of himself. The Georgian international certainly has the quality to justify the investment in the long term.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are hoping to sign him as the long-term replacement for club legend Alisson Becker. The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, and it will be interesting to see if he decides to move on at the end of this season.