Video: Mateo Kovacic finishes Chelsea off with stunning strike

The former Chelsea man has put the nail in the coffin of his old side with a stunning strike that sealed a 2-0 win for Manchester City.

Enzo Maresca welcomed his old boss Pep Guardiola to Stamford Bridge as his side set out to topple the Manchester giants in their opening game of the season.

But it was the visitors who opened the scoring with Erling Haaland pushing Marc Cucurella to the side before dinking the ball into the far corner.

Manchester City then sealed all three points with just minutes left on the clock when he fired the ball in off the post after making a darting run from the middle of the field.