Video: Mateo Kovacic finishes Chelsea off with stunning strike

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

The former Chelsea man has put the nail in the coffin of his old side with a stunning strike that sealed a 2-0 win for Manchester City.

Enzo Maresca welcomed his old boss Pep Guardiola to Stamford Bridge as his side set out to topple the Manchester giants in their opening game of the season.

But it was the visitors who opened the scoring with Erling Haaland pushing Marc Cucurella to the side before dinking the ball into the far corner.

Manchester City then sealed all three points with just minutes left on the clock when he fired the ball in off the post after making a darting run from the middle of the field.

More Stories / Latest News
Galatasaray line up bid for Crystal Palace transfer target
Chelsea fans chant for unwanted man after Erling Haaland goal
Video: Chelsea fans will be furious with Nicolas Jackson’s latest mistake
More Stories Mateo Kovacic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.