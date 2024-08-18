Arsenal picked up a 2-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League yesterday.

Star attacker Bukayo Saka provided a goal and an assist for his side as the Gunners began their Premier League campaign with a morale-boosting victory.

The 22-year-old produced an impressive performance throughout the game and manager Mikel Arteta has now heaped praise on the England international. He revealed that even though defenders are aware of Saka’s tendency to cut inside from the flanks, his exceptional ability means that they often fail to stop him.

The Arsenal manager also drew comparisons with the former Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, who managed to beat defenders time and again, even though they were aware of his moves.

“With good players it’s like that,” the Arsenal coach said via Mirror. “With Messi I know he’s gonna come here and put the ball there, but he does it all the time. You can’t stop him. That’s the quality of the players.”

Saka has been exceptional for Arsenal in recent seasons and he has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League. He will be hoping to help Arsenal win the league title this season. The Gunners finished as the runners-up in the last two seasons and they have the quality to overtake Manchester City to the title.

Can Bukayo Saka guide Arsenal to the title?

It remains to be seen whether they can remain consistent throughout the season and beat Pep Guardiola’s side this season.

Arteta will certainly hope that Saka can build on his impressive start to the season and help the Gunners pick up important points in the coming months.

The 22-year-old Arsenal winger will be delighted with the praise from his manager and he will look to continue his impressive run of form in the coming weeks. Arsenal will need their best players to step up if they want to win major trophies this season and Saka will be instrumental for them.