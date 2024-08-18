Local media claims 28-year-old star is close to joining Arsenal this summer

Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino has been linked with a move away from La Liga and Arsenal are keen on signing him.

According to a report from Spanish publication MARCA, the 28-year-old is now close to leaving for Arsenal and he was recently left out of the squad to face Rayo Vallecano.

Merino has been quite impressive for the La Liga outfit over the last 12 months, and he helped Spain win the Euro 2024 as well. His performances have attracted the attention of Arsenal who are looking to add more quality and depth through their midfield unit.

They need someone who can control the tempo of the game from the deep and provide defensive cover to the side as well. Merino will be able to add composure, technical ability and control to the side alongside Declan Rice. He could be an upgrade on players like Jorginho and Thomas Partey.

Mikel Arteta needs more quality in the side if Arsenal are to win the league title and do well in the Champions League.

Mikel Merino would be the ideal fit

The Spanish international certainly fits the profile and he is at the peak of his powers. He will be expected to make an instant impact and transform Arsenal in the middle of the park. Merino has played in the Premier League before with Newcastle United and he knows the league well. He will be hoping to settle in quickly and hit the ground running.

Arsenal have missed out on the title in the last two seasons and they will be desperate to go all the way this time around. Manchester City have a formidable squad and therefore the Gunners will have to plug every weakness they have. Improving the midfield should be one of their priorities.

Merino is a proven performer in La Liga and he has the pedigree to succeed in English football as well.