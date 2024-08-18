Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has congratulated Mohamed Salah on his ‘incredible’ record on the opening day of the Premier League.

Salah scored Liverpool’s second beat Ipswich Town 2-0 on Saturday to make a winning start to the Arne Slot era.

That was Salah’s ninth goal on the Premier League opening day, which takes him one clear of Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney who previously held the joint-record alongside him.

It also means the Egyptian has never failed to score or assist on the Premier League opening day, with his record on this particular date now standing at nine goals and five assists.

Cundy congratulates Salah for latest achievement

Picking his winners and losers of Saturday’s action in the Premier League and Championship for talkSPORT, Cundy was left in awe of Salah’s latest achievement.

“He’s broken the record for most goals scored on the opening day,” the ex-centre-back — who turned out for the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Ipswich during his playing days — said.

“That’s nine he’s got now – it’s an incredible record. His numbers are insane and they continue to rise.

“We’ve got to have him as a winner, so congratulations to him.”

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Slot stated his belief that Salah, 32, still has years ahead of him at the peak of his powers.

“If I see what he does to keep his body as it is and to be ready to play every game, I think there are many more years inside of him to play,” said Slot.

Up next for Liverpool is an Anfield clash with Brentford next Sunday.