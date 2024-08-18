Newcastle might have to pay close to £75m in order to land summer target

Newcastle United are pushing to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace this summer.

According to reports from Football Insider, they have had multiple offers turned down for the player already.

The 24-year-old is likely to cost a substantial amount of money and Crystal Palace are holding out for a fee in excess of £70 million. Apparently, the Eagles are hoping to recoup a fee similar to the one Chelsea paid for Wesley Fofana. The Blues spent around £75 million to sign the French defender and Crystal Palace believe that Guehi is worth the same.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle decide to continue their pursuit of the England international in the remaining days of the window. There is no doubt that the 24-year-old is a top-class player and he has established himself as one of the best defenders in the league.

Marc Guehi would improve Newcastle

He could transform Newcastle defensively and form a solid partnership with Sven Botman and Lloyd Kelly. Newcastle will have to tighten up at the back if they want to get back into the Champions League once again.

They were quite fragile defensively last season and someone like Guehi could solve that problem.

The 24-year-old Crystal Palace defender will want to compete at a high-level as well. He has been linked with multiple clubs this summer and he will hope that Crystal Palace can agree on a deal to sell him. He has proven himself at Selhurst Park and he will look to try out a new challenge now.

The reported asking price seems quite exorbitant and any club hoping to sign Guehi will certainly be put off by the demands. The Eagles will have to be more reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through this summer.