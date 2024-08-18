Newcastle United are preparing a new bid for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres in a bid to conclude a transfer before the closing of the summer window, according to reports.

The Magpies are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements with both Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron linked with moves away from the club, leaving Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphey and Ryan Fraser as their only other senior wingers.

Newcastle have been linked with Torres consistently over the course of this summer, but have thus far failed to come to an agreement with Barcelona.

Eddie Howe’s side made a winning start to the new Premier League season, with a Joelinton goal delivering a 1-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday.

Newcastle prepare Torres bid

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are lining up an ‘attractive bid’ to try and persuade Torres – a 46-time Spain international and Euro 2024 winner — to move to St. James’ Park this summer.

The 24-year-old finds himself behind the likes of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in the pecking order at the Camp Nou, while new signing Dani Olmo is also adept at playing on the wing.

However, it’s thought that Torres has no great desire to return to the Premier League and would be happier to stay and fight for his place in Hansi Flick’s side.

Barcelona, though, are willing to listen to offers, meaning they may well push Torres — who has 25 goals and 13 assists to his name in 114 appearances since signing from Man City in January 2022 — out the door if a suitable offer from Newcastle hits their desk.

Chelsea’s Noni Madueke is another rumoured target for Newcastle and one they could return to if they fail in their approach for Torres.