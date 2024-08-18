Oliver Glasner has addressed the rumours regarding the future of star Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.

Guehi has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent weeks having caught the eye for club and country over the last couple of years.

Despite the rumours, Guehi wore the captain’s armband and played the full 90 minutes in Palace’s opening fixture of the 2024/25 Premier League season against Brentford on Sunday.

The Eagles fell to a 2-1 defeat thanks to strikes from Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, either side of an Ethan Pinnock own goal. However, Guehi turned in a solid performance, completing 39 of his 41 attempted passes, while making a match-high 10 clearances. The centre-back also registered four recoveries and won all four of his aerial duels.

Glasner addresses Guehi transfer rumours

Naturally given the recent speculation, Palace manager Glasner was quizzed about the future of Guehi. However, he remained tight-lipped, insisting the defender remains ‘completely focused’ on matters at Selhurst Park.

“Everyone can see he is completely focused on Crystal Palace and the game today,” Glasner said (via BBC Sport). “The last two days, we didn’t speak about transfers because we focused on the game so no news.”

With nearly two weeks of the summer transfer window remaining, it could be a long wait for Palace fans to see whether or not they keep hold of their talismanic centre-back.

Up next for the Eagles is another London derby at home to West Ham United on Saturday.