Former Chelsea midfielder Mikel John Obi has shared encouraging hints he’s had over the potential transfer of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to the Blues.

Mikel was a star player for Chelsea and Nigeria for many years during his playing days, and it seems he’s perhaps now proving influential for the west London giants in the transfer saga involving his fellow countryman.

Osimhen has shone during his time in Serie A and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League, with Chelsea surely in need of an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson, while Armando Broja is surely more likely to leave the club than to have a regular role in the first-team any time soon.

Discussing the Osimhen situation, Mikel spoke on beIN Sports, as per the video clip below, about his involvement in talking to Osimhen about life at Chelsea, while he also made it clear that this is a signing his old club needs, in his opinion…

"It's 60/40 in favour of him coming" @Mikel_John_Obi tells @richardajkeys and Andy Gray about the deal that COULD happen to bring Victor Osimhen to Chelsea! — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 17, 2024

Osimhen could surely play for a number of top clubs around Europe, and in a way it’s surprising we haven’t seen him move yet, with less than two weeks left of this summer’s transfer window.

This could perhaps be encouraging for Chelsea, and their fans will be delighted that Mikel is also having a word in his ear about the potential move to Stamford Bridge.

Osimhen transfer: What Mikel has said

“The club, I think, want a proven goalscorer and that’s no disrespect to Nicolas Jackson. Last season he did well but I think we need more,” Mikel said.

“We’ve had a few text messages here and there. I’ve told him how good the club is and what a fantastic place it is to improve.

“He’s interested which is encouraging. He wants to come to the club. Chelsea is a massive club and he would like to follow in the footsteps of other Nigerians to play for Chelsea.

“I think it’s 60/40 in favour that Osimhen comes, I think so, he wants to come. I think there should be a straight swap because Napoli want (Romelu) Lukaku.”