Paul Merson hails new Tottenham Hotspur summer signing

Paul Merson has praised Tottenham Hotspur’s summer signing of Dominic Solanke as they prepare to get their Premier League season underway.

After a strong start to last season, Ange Postecoglou’s side quickly dropped from the top of the table to outside of the top four after sustaining several injuries to key players within the squad.

The biggest conundrum that the Australian manager faced throughout the campaign was the lack of striker options within his squad with the club unable to replace club legend Harry Kane after he departed for Bayern Munich.

Postecoglou found success with Richarlison as the number nine until the Brazilian international sustained an injury with Son Heung-min being deployed up front in his absence.

However, the club has made sure to add an out-and-out centre forward to their ranks with Dominic Solanke arriving at the North London club for a huge fee.

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Arsenal star Merson praised the signing of the 26-year-old who could be the difference maker for Spurs.

“Solanke could be that difference because teams were starting to push up on Spurs and suffocate them, but Solanke’s pace and his threat in behind can help stretch the game for Postecoglou’s side.” He said.

Tottenham kick off their Premier League campaign against a newly promoted Leicester City side on Monday night with Solanke set to make his debut.