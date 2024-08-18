Man United ace could leave in coming days as talks advance over permanent transfer

Manchester United attacking midfielder Facundo Pellistri is reportedly in advanced talks over a permanent transfer to Greek side Panathinaikos.

It seems the Uruguay international is now edging closer to leaving Man Utd, with Fabrizio Romano reporting on X that the deal could be done in the coming days.

See below for the full details as Romano posts about Pellistri’s situation, with a move away from Old Trafford now looking like a matter of when rather than if…

?? EXCL: Panathinaikos in advanced talks with Man United to sign Facundo Pellistri on permanent transfer. Not finalised yet but negotiations are ongoing as Pellistri could leave #MUFC in the next days. pic.twitter.com/3LZpYSxuP2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2024

Pellistri transfer: The right time for Man United to sell

Pellistri has struggled to make an impression at United so far, so it perhaps makes sense that the club are now willing to allow the 22-year-old to leave in a permanent deal.

Pellistri has previously had loan spells away from MUFC, spending time at both Alaves and Granada, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t done that much with those opportunities either.

It now looks like Pellistri will have to try to revive his career elsewhere, and it could be that moving to a less competitive league at this stage would be the right kind of step for him.

United have had a busy summer and may even be keen to bring in more signings, so making a few sales of players like this and other backups could be important to ensure they remain in line with Financial Fair Play regulations.